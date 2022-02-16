Zada Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Zada Residence (SHA Extra Plus)Take a good wander and unveil the wonder of Nakhonratchasima with a stay at Zada Residence (SHA Extra Plus). Are you seeking the true Nakhonratchasima? Experiencing the best of the city's culture is easy with a stay at Zada Residence (SHA Extra Plus), located merely 3.5 km from Thao Suranaree (Ya Mo) Monument.At Zada Residence (SHA Extra Plus), the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free internet access provided within the serviced apartment keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Exploring Nakhonratchasima is made even more convenient with the taxi, car hire and shuttle services available at the serviced apartment.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out and luggage storage. Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the serviced apartment's ticket service and tours. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.Feel like doing nothing? Available services like daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at Zada Residence (SHA Extra Plus). All your minor, last-minute needs can be taken care of by the convenience stores without having to go anywhere. For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the serviced apartment. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.All rooms at Zada Residence (SHA Extra Plus) are designed and decorated to make guests feel right at home. Enjoy your stay even more at the serviced apartment, knowing that selected rooms includes blackout curtains and air conditioning. Every stay is a new experience with various interesting room layout options at Zada Residence (SHA Extra Plus), including rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee and instant tea are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the serviced apartment, you'll find toiletries and towels available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Zada Residence (SHA Extra Plus). Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the serviced apartment assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar.Enjoy the countless activities offered at Zada Residence (SHA Extra Plus). A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the massage, located right in the serviced apartment. Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the serviced apartment's shared lounge and TV area. Got someone special waiting for you back home? Then easily pick up a memorable gift at the shops.Around the propertyBe sure to visit some of the city's popular sights during your stay in Nakhonratchasima. Find that special item or souvenir that will commemorate your trip to Nakhonratchasima at The Mall Ratchasima located 1.0 km away. A great museum trip can be had at Khorat Fossil Museum located 14.6 km away, with local art that provides a sense of the region.Reasons to stay hereCompared to the city's accommodation options, this serviced apartment scored higher than 85% of them for food and dining.According to guests who stayed here, this serviced apartment's room comfort is rated higher than 93% of other accommodations in Nakhonratchasima.