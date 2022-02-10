BANGKOK TEST & GO

Yaks House Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
rating with
334 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Yaks House Hostel - Image 0
Yaks House Hostel - Image 1
Yaks House Hostel - Image 2
Yaks House Hostel - Image 3
Yaks House Hostel - Image 4
Yaks House Hostel - Image 5
+20 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the shopping, sightseeing, restaurants district of Bangkok, YAKS hostel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 21 km away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by YAKS hostel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's billiards, garden, games room are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, YAKS hostel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Yaks House Hostel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Yaks House Hostel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

26/11-13 Arun Amarin Road Bangkok Noi Bangkok 10700, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
rating with
1324 reviews
From ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
rating with
1352 reviews
From ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
rating with
3583 reviews
From ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
rating with
609 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
rating with
2062 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
rating with
1763 reviews
From ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
2605 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU