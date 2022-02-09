Ya Nui Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Ya Nui Resort

Phuket
8.5
rating with
230 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Ya Nui Resort. Set 25.0 Km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Ya Nui Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. Ya Nui Resort is home to 25 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool. Ya Nui Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

Address

9/25 Moo 6 Soi Ya Nui Rawai, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

