PATTAYA TEST & GO

Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
rating with
1030 reviews
Updated on April 8, 2022
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 0
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 1
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 2
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 3
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 4
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 5
+21 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences is a family-run, European-styled hotel located on a quiet side street just off the main road. The hotel offers easy access to nearby recreational facilities including bowling, water sports, a shooting range, and several golf courses. All rooms have a private balcony or patio and are modernly equipped with a refrigerator, flat screen TV, DVD player, and microwave. Wi-Fi internet is available on request but limited to two hours per day. The Grappa restaurant is particularly good for breakfast, and the hotel also has a well-equipped gym and outdoor pool.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

172/3 Moo 5, Soi Naklua 22, Pattaya City, Naklua, Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

