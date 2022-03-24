BANGKOK TEST & GO

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
rating with
114 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Waldorf Astoria Bangkok - Image 0
Waldorf Astoria Bangkok - Image 1
Waldorf Astoria Bangkok - Image 2
Waldorf Astoria Bangkok - Image 3
Waldorf Astoria Bangkok - Image 4
Waldorf Astoria Bangkok - Image 5
+42 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok is the perfect choice. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Hilton Worldwide are right in the comfort of your own home. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Waldorf Astoria Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. sofa, internet access – wireless, desk, television, coffee/tea maker are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Bangkok, make Waldorf Astoria Bangkok your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Waldorf Astoria Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

151 Ratchadamri Road. Lumpini, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Partner Hotels

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
rating with
3139 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
rating with
316 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
rating with
4289 reviews
From ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
rating with
1762 reviews
From ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
rating with
307 reviews
From ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
rating with
58 reviews
From ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
rating with
56 reviews
From ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
rating with
815 reviews
From ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
2605 reviews
From ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
rating with
32 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU