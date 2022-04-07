PATTAYA TEST & GO

Viva Montane - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
rating with
107 reviews
Updated on April 7, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Viva Montane, located in the Bang Saray area, is a popular choice for travelers. With its location just 20 km from the city center and 15 km from the airport, this 5-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Viva Montane, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, postal service can be enjoyed here. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, children's high chair, clothes rack to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Viva Montane.

Address / Map

456 11 Bang Sare, Sattahip District, Bang Saray, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

