Vipa House Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Well-positioned in Chalong, Vipa House Phuket is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. The city center is merely 8 km away and the airport can be reached within 50 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 39 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Vipa House Phuket is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.