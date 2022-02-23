Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-placed in the restaurants, beaches, romance area of Phuket city, Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 15 km away. For those of you who want to venture out, Oasis Spa Phuket Kamala, BS Collection, Boss Tailor are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, postal service are just a few of the facilities that set Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa apart from other hotels in the city. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, diving are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa hits the spot in many ways.