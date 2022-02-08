HUA HIN TEST & GO

Villa Seville Hua Hin (SHA Extra Plus) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.9
rating with
163 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms

Offering quality accommodations in the business, shopping, nightlife district of Hua Hin / Cha-am, Villa Seville is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Villa Seville, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 8 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens. The property offers fantastic facilities, including hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, massage, children's playground, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Villa Seville hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

226/8 Soi Hua Hin 88 Petchakasem Hua Hin 88 Hua Hin Prachuap Kiri Khan, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

