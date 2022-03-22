CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Viangngam Lanna Villa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
rating with
77 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Viangngam Lanna Villa - Image 0
Viangngam Lanna Villa - Image 1
Viangngam Lanna Villa - Image 2
Viangngam Lanna Villa - Image 3
Viangngam Lanna Villa - Image 4
Viangngam Lanna Villa - Image 5
+26 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Huay Kaew, Viangngam Lanna Villa is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. Set 2 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Viangngam Lanna Villa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, laundromat are just a few of the facilities that set Viangngam Lanna Villa apart from other hotels in the city. Step into one of 28 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, slippers, towels, umbrella which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, massage, solarium, pool (kids). Viangngam Lanna Villa is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Viangngam Lanna Villa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Viangngam Lanna Villa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

ถนน บ้านแพะ, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
rating with
65 reviews
From ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
rating with
381 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
rating with
20 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU