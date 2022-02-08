Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Scenery King Bed 58m²
฿25,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Scenery Twin Bed 58m²
฿25,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Escape 58m²
฿22,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Scenery Pavilion 110m²
฿44,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Plunge Pool Pavilion 133m²
฿44,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Swimming Pool
Away from the city’s hustle and bustle, Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery is a total Zen experience. The 71 rooms of this northern boutique resort provide stunning views over the valley with rice and tea terraces. Yoga sessions in the early morning provide a perfect start to the day. Alternatively, pump those muscles or work off a few pounds in the fitness center after a swim in the infinity pool on the roof terrace. Feast at one of the several in-house restaurants, popular for producing European dishes and Lanna Thai cuisine. A visit to numerous temples in the city and several hours at the famous Night Bazaar will be the perfect ending of your day. Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery will provide all of the leisure needs that will guarantee a memorable vacation.
