CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery in a prioritized manner, and Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Scenery King Bed 58
฿25,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Scenery Twin Bed 58
฿25,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Escape 58
฿22,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Scenery Pavilion 110
฿44,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Plunge Pool Pavilion 133
฿44,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Swimming Pool

Away from the city’s hustle and bustle, Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery is a total Zen experience. The 71 rooms of this northern boutique resort provide stunning views over the valley with rice and tea terraces. Yoga sessions in the early morning provide a perfect start to the day. Alternatively, pump those muscles or work off a few pounds in the fitness center after a swim in the infinity pool on the roof terrace. Feast at one of the several in-house restaurants, popular for producing European dishes and Lanna Thai cuisine. A visit to numerous temples in the city and several hours at the famous Night Bazaar will be the perfect ending of your day. Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery will provide all of the leisure needs that will guarantee a memorable vacation.

Address / Map

192 Moo2 Banpong Hangdong, Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

