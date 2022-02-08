Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Valley Deluxe Scenery King Bed 58 m² ฿25,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿18,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,650 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Valley Deluxe Scenery Twin Bed 58 m² ฿25,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿18,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,650 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Valley Deluxe Escape 58 m² ฿22,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,150 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,150 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Scenery Pavilion 110 m² ฿44,150 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿33,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿21,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,400 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Plunge Pool Pavilion 133 m² ฿44,150 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿33,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿21,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,400 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Swimming Pool

Away from the city’s hustle and bustle, Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery is a total Zen experience. The 71 rooms of this northern boutique resort provide stunning views over the valley with rice and tea terraces. Yoga sessions in the early morning provide a perfect start to the day. Alternatively, pump those muscles or work off a few pounds in the fitness center after a swim in the infinity pool on the roof terrace. Feast at one of the several in-house restaurants, popular for producing European dishes and Lanna Thai cuisine. A visit to numerous temples in the city and several hours at the famous Night Bazaar will be the perfect ending of your day. Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery will provide all of the leisure needs that will guarantee a memorable vacation.

