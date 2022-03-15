Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

SAMUI TEST & GO

Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui

Samui
9.1
rating with
99 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The name Vana Belle literally means Beautiful Forest. Vana in ancient Sanskrit word means forest and Belle means beautiful in French. The concept of the resort is based around the Himmapan, a mythical forest which is located somewhere in the Himalayas, between Heaven and Earth, outside of the human realm. Nestled amid a hillside forest emerging on to incandescent white sands and sparkling azure hues, discover authentic, personalized service enriched by a warmth and generosity of spirit from indigenous locals. Each of the 80 exquisite suites and villas feature a private pool, while a range of epicurean dining occasions, exceptional beachfront infinity pool and outstanding amenities including 24-hour fitness center and Vana spa, ensure an unforgettable experience of refinement and relaxation for discerning guests. Discover privileged access to hidden island treasures through the signature concierge service and a 24-hour on call butler service for top-tier suites and villas truly encapsulates the luxurious island lifestyle.

Address / Map

9/99 Moo 3, Chaweng Noi Beach, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

