Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

The name Vana Belle literally means Beautiful Forest. Vana in ancient Sanskrit word means forest and Belle means beautiful in French. The concept of the resort is based around the Himmapan, a mythical forest which is located somewhere in the Himalayas, between Heaven and Earth, outside of the human realm. Nestled amid a hillside forest emerging on to incandescent white sands and sparkling azure hues, discover authentic, personalized service enriched by a warmth and generosity of spirit from indigenous locals. Each of the 80 exquisite suites and villas feature a private pool, while a range of epicurean dining occasions, exceptional beachfront infinity pool and outstanding amenities including 24-hour fitness center and Vana spa, ensure an unforgettable experience of refinement and relaxation for discerning guests. Discover privileged access to hidden island treasures through the signature concierge service and a 24-hour on call butler service for top-tier suites and villas truly encapsulates the luxurious island lifestyle.