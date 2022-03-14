CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

U Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
rating with
1232 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

U Chiang Mai (SHA Plus+) is a 4-star property offering 41 luxurious rooms. The hotel also allows guests to select their choice of pillow, soap, tea, mini-bar, iPod music, and DVD's prior to arrival. At the Eat & Drink Restaurant, guests can savor local cuisine cooked using traditional methods and follow it up with a selection of wines, liquors, and exotic cocktails or other refreshing beverages. The complimentary breakfast can be enjoyed by the guest at all times and at any location. Recharge and rejuvenate at the U Spa with its extensive range of massages and treatments. The hotel also runs a charitable program and guests are more than welcome to join in with a visit to the charity to see the progress firsthand. Maintaining high standard at all levels, U Chiang Mai (SHA Plus+) will definitely make your stay a good one.

Address / Map

70 Rachadamnoen Road, T.Sri-Poom, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

