KRABI TEST & GO

Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9
rating with
563 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+31 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offers bare feet, beachfront living. This property is located on the northern end of Klong Dao Beach in the secluded Kaw Kwang Bay, nestling a peaceful spot away from the crowds, but also not far from them if you want to join in the excitement. At Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus), the emphasis is on rest, relaxation, and the comfort of each guest in a casual, non-intrusive manner. All rooms are set in tropical gardens, giving both privacy and a back-to-nature feeling. You will also find that all the staff has a can-do attitude to ensure a fun and relaxed experience. Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus)’s team is always on hand to give you a great holiday.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

410 Moo 1, Kaw Kwang Beach, Saladan,, Kaw Kwang Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
rating with
1120 reviews
From ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
321 reviews
From ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
rating with
92 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
rating with
330 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Holiday Resort
8.4
rating with
1621 reviews
From ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
rating with
1023 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU