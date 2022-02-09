KRABI TEST & GO

Tup Kaek Sunset Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
rating with
1027 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Here on the beach, one finds peace of mind amongst mesmerizing ocean views. Located on the quiet Tup Kaek Beach, you are away from the crowds, and the location makes it possible for a customized holiday. Spend the day snorkeling, scuba diving, bird watching, rock climbing, fishing, cruising, or island hopping. And when you return to the resort, the Suntara Spa will be a welcome relief with a range of massages and treatments on offer. Later in the evening, guests can enjoy the sunsets while sipping a cocktail at the bar while the friendly staff take full advantage of the bountiful surrounding water and prepare for you exquisite fresh seafood and other local delicacies. The hidden location makes Tup Kaek Sunset Beach Resort your very own paradise in Krabi.

Address / Map

109 Moo 3, Nongtalay, A. Muang, Tub Kaek Beach, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

