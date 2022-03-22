TreeHouse Villas - Adult only - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
If what you are looking for is a conveniently located property in Koh Yao Noi, look no further than TreeHouse Villas - Adult only (SHA Plus+). The property is located on the remote northern part of the island. Koh Yao Noi is only accessible by boat. The property provides transfers from international airports or property in Phuket or mainland Krabi for a fee. TreeHouse Villas - Adult only (SHA Plus+) is a luxury property offering spacious air-conditioned villas dotting the border of lush tropical forest, towering limestone cliffs, and 400 meters of private beach. Enter each of the signature villa over a suspension bridge. Guests will find the spacious outdoor deck-area with a private plunge pool, dining area, sun beds and stand-up bar with a mini-fridge and mini wine-cooler downstairs. Upstairs is the luxurious air conditioned bedroom with a grand king-sized bed, flat-screen television, balcony with views of Phang Nga Bay and spacious bathroom with the unique hammock shaped bath. Guests can make custom requests for in-villa dining, spa, yoga, or book excursions through the e-butler tablet system. Whatever your purpose of visit, TreeHouse Villas - Adult only (SHA Plus+) is an excellent choice for your stay in Koh Yao Noi.
24/21 Moo.4, T. Koh Yao Noi, A. Koh Yao, Phang Nga, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160