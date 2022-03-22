PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

TreeHouse Villas - Adult only - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.9
rating with
128 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
TreeHouse Villas - Adult only - Image 0
TreeHouse Villas - Adult only - Image 1
TreeHouse Villas - Adult only - Image 2
TreeHouse Villas - Adult only - Image 3
TreeHouse Villas - Adult only - Image 4
TreeHouse Villas - Adult only - Image 5
+21 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you are looking for is a conveniently located property in Koh Yao Noi, look no further than TreeHouse Villas - Adult only (SHA Plus+). The property is located on the remote northern part of the island. Koh Yao Noi is only accessible by boat. The property provides transfers from international airports or property in Phuket or mainland Krabi for a fee. TreeHouse Villas - Adult only (SHA Plus+) is a luxury property offering spacious air-conditioned villas dotting the border of lush tropical forest, towering limestone cliffs, and 400 meters of private beach. Enter each of the signature villa over a suspension bridge. Guests will find the spacious outdoor deck-area with a private plunge pool, dining area, sun beds and stand-up bar with a mini-fridge and mini wine-cooler downstairs. Upstairs is the luxurious air conditioned bedroom with a grand king-sized bed, flat-screen television, balcony with views of Phang Nga Bay and spacious bathroom with the unique hammock shaped bath. Guests can make custom requests for in-villa dining, spa, yoga, or book excursions through the e-butler tablet system. Whatever your purpose of visit, TreeHouse Villas - Adult only (SHA Plus+) is an excellent choice for your stay in Koh Yao Noi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at TreeHouse Villas - Adult only, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR TreeHouse Villas - Adult only
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

24/21 Moo.4, T. Koh Yao Noi, A. Koh Yao, Phang Nga, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Cape Kudu Hotel
9.1
rating with
467 reviews
From ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
rating with
850 reviews
From ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
rating with
3391 reviews
From ฿-1
Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa
9.3
rating with
36 reviews
From ฿-1
Kalima Resort and Villas Khao Lak
9
rating with
577 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
rating with
105 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
rating with
114 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU