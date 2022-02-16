PHUKET TEST & GO

Top Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.2
rating with
416 reviews
Updated on February 16, 2022

Located on the main White Sand Beach on the island of Koh Chang, this is an excellent beachfront property. Top Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is set across a landscaped garden with the sea on one side and the tropical jungle on the other. Spend your day relaxing in the hammocks, go out for a swim, or snorkel in the resort's very own private bay. Guests also have the option of dolphin swimming, sailing, and jungle trekking which can all be arranged at the resort itself. Begin your day with a German breakfast including homemade breads and pastries. Top Resort (SHA Extra Plus) in Koh Chang offers guests an excellent location along with numerous activities and reasonable rates for a fun time on the island.

24/45 Moo 4, White Sand Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

