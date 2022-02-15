PHUKET TEST & GO

TM Land Hotel - Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Sandbox Hotel

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
7.4
rating with
705 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
TM Land Hotel - Image 0
TM Land Hotel - Image 1
TM Land Hotel - Image 2
TM Land Hotel - Image 3
TM Land Hotel - Image 4
TM Land Hotel - Image 5
Found near the center of Ayutthaya, TM Land Hotel is a romantic and luxurious retreat designed for all travelers. The property offers 158 stylish guestrooms and suites, each furnished with a blend of contemporary and traditional Thai décor along with up-to-date facilities promising to make guests feel right at home. The high-speed internet access and on-site meeting room is equipped with present day amenities that will provide guests an effortless means of conducting a meeting. Guests can also indulge in the restaurant on-site which features unique tastes of local specialties. Tailored for every guest’s unique requests, TM Land Hotel also offers a spa, steam room, hotel/airport transfer, tours, shops, and salon.

99/8 Moo 4 Rojana Rd. Kanham, U/Thai, Bang Pa-in, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 13210

