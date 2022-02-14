Tinidee Golf Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

This 4-star property features a distinctive accommodation spread out on the stunning landscape of Loch Palm Golf Course, all reflecting the unique Thai charms. Found 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport and 15 minutes from the popular Patong district, Tinidee Golf Resort Phuket (SHA Certified) suits all purposes of travel. Guests can take in a game of golf, visit a myriad of entertainment centers or designer shopping boutiques, and try out a multitude of eateries in a variety of dining venues in Patong. All rooms come with its own balcony where guests can unwind and enjoy the sun and the sights of the town. They are also furnished with contemporary décor along with modern day facilities such as laundry service, airport transfer, and tours. The Tinidee Golf Resort Phuket (SHA Certified) assures maximum pleasure, convenience, and unforgettable memories.