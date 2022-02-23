Thiwson Beach Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Thiwson Beach Resort is ideally situated in Koh Yao Yai; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just away, and it normally takes about minutes to reach the airport. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Koh Yao Yai, Koh Yao Hospital, Koh Yao Noi. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, laundromat, ticket service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, diving, massage. Thiwson Beach Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.