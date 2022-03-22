Thipurai beach hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Thipurai beach hotel (SHA Plus+)Thipurai beach hotel (SHA Plus+) is the perfect choice for travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Hua Hin / Cha-am. Experience an urban escape in Hua Hin / Cha-am with a stay at Thipurai beach hotel (SHA Plus+), with its exceptional location right in the city center. Situated just 260 m from Market Village HuaHin, Thipurai beach hotel (SHA Plus+) provides an easy base from which to pop out for amenities or souvenirs quickly.Thipurai beach hotel (SHA Plus+) offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides taxi services to help you find what you want in Hua Hin / Cha-am.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's tours. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Thipurai beach hotel (SHA Plus+). The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Thipurai beach hotel (SHA Plus+) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar. Thipurai beach hotel (SHA Plus+) also provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doTo fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at Thipurai beach hotel (SHA Plus+). The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyThipurai beach hotel (SHA Plus+) provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Hua Hin / Cha-am in-depth. Sit on the sand or sip a drink in leisure at Hua Hin Beach located 920 m away.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 94% of accommodations in the city.This hotel's food and dining score higher than 92% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 89% of accommodations in the city.