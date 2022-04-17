BANGKOK TEST & GO

Theatre Residence - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
rating with
875 reviews
Updated on April 17, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Theatre Residence is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. The city center is merely 11 km away and the airport can be reached within 60 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, kitchen, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Theatre Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Theatre Residence, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Theatre Residence
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

69/4-8 Soi Wat Rakang, Arunarmarin Rd., Siriraj, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

