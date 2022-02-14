PHUKET TEST & GO

The Yama Hotel Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
1217 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

The Yama Hotel Phuket, located in Kata, Phuket, is a popular choice for travelers. With its location just 20.4 km from the city center and 45.2 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

The Yama Hotel Phuket is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and The Yama Hotel Phuket lives up to expectations. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible.

Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, kids club, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make The Yama Hotel Phuket your home away from home.

Address / Map

5 Soi 2, Patak Road, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

