The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
762 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, sightseeing, shopping district of Phuket, The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa Phuket is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 6. Km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With the city's main attractions such as Ratsada Health Promoting Hospital, Wat Siray, Ratsada Port within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa Phuket, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, gift/souvenir shop. The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa Phuket is home to 257 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, carpeting, mirror, slippers. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including canoe, yoga room, private beach, fitness center, sauna. The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa Phuket is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
Address / Map

21/4 Moo.1 T. Rasada A. Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

