PHUKET TEST & GO

The Viridian Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
rating with
1996 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
The Viridian Resort - Image 0
The Viridian Resort - Image 1
The Viridian Resort - Image 2
The Viridian Resort - Image 3
The Viridian Resort - Image 4
The Viridian Resort - Image 5
+54 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the center of Patong, The Viridian Resort is just two minutes to Junceylon by foot and five minutes to Soi Bangla and Patong Beach. The resort is an eco-friendly resort that is surrounded by a superb atmosphere and a relaxing tropical garden. All the guestrooms at the resort reflect traditional Thai themes. Guests can also take advantage of a range of facilities including an outdoor swimming pool, restaurant and bar, tour desk, and free wireless internet access. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at The Viridian Resort.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Viridian Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Viridian Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

206/24 Rat-U-Thid 200 Pee, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Grand Mercure Phuket Patong
8.4
rating with
1011 reviews
From ฿-1
Amici Miei Hotel
8.4
rating with
342 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
8.7
rating with
2348 reviews
From ฿-1
Kudo Hotel
9
rating with
279 reviews
From ฿-1
C & N Hotel
8.3
rating with
997 reviews
From ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
rating with
689 reviews
From ฿-1
The Lantern Resorts Patong
8.2
rating with
1706 reviews
From ฿-1
Patong Merlin Hotel
7.9
rating with
541 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU