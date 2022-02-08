The Viridian Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the center of Patong, The Viridian Resort is just two minutes to Junceylon by foot and five minutes to Soi Bangla and Patong Beach. The resort is an eco-friendly resort that is surrounded by a superb atmosphere and a relaxing tropical garden. All the guestrooms at the resort reflect traditional Thai themes. Guests can also take advantage of a range of facilities including an outdoor swimming pool, restaurant and bar, tour desk, and free wireless internet access. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at The Viridian Resort.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels