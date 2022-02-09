The Verandah Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Ao Nang, The Verandah Hotel (SHA Plus+) is only 200 meters from the white sand beach and Andaman Sea. The hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. Designed in a colorful and bright concept, the hotel is tastefully furnished with handpicked pieces from around the world. Guests will experience high quality room facilities during the stay here. The Verandah Hotel (SHA Plus+) offers 37 stylish rooms renovated in an exotic Moroccan style with fabulous eye-catching decor, marble-effect finishes, and fancy furnishings. Comfy beds, modern amenities, and cable TV are provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Each room comes with air conditioning and a private balcony overlooking the beautiful limestone mountains or the turquoise Andaman Sea. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Verandah Hotel (SHA Plus+) is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Café bar, swimming pool, and secure keycard access to the elevator and guestroom are just a few of the facilities that set this hotel apart from others. The Verandah Hotel (SHA Plus+) is an excellent choice for couples, groups, and families.