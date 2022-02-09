KRABI TEST & GO

The Verandah Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.2
rating with
1330 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Ao Nang, The Verandah Hotel (SHA Plus+) is only 200 meters from the white sand beach and Andaman Sea. The hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. Designed in a colorful and bright concept, the hotel is tastefully furnished with handpicked pieces from around the world. Guests will experience high quality room facilities during the stay here. The Verandah Hotel (SHA Plus+) offers 37 stylish rooms renovated in an exotic Moroccan style with fabulous eye-catching decor, marble-effect finishes, and fancy furnishings. Comfy beds, modern amenities, and cable TV are provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Each room comes with air conditioning and a private balcony overlooking the beautiful limestone mountains or the turquoise Andaman Sea. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Verandah Hotel (SHA Plus+) is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Café bar, swimming pool, and secure keycard access to the elevator and guestroom are just a few of the facilities that set this hotel apart from others. The Verandah Hotel (SHA Plus+) is an excellent choice for couples, groups, and families.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Verandah Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

191 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

