The Topaz Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Topaz Residence, located in Phuket Town, Phuket, is a popular choice for travelers. With its location just 1 km from the city center and 35 km from the airport, this 2-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Topaz Residence, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, laundry service, elevator. The hotel features 72 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make The Topaz Residence your home away from home.