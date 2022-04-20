SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

The Tarna Align Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.8
rating with
316 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Sairee, The Tarna Align Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Koh Tao. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Tarna Align Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, and postal service.

All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool and diving. The Tarna Align Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Koh Tao.

Address / Map

68 Moo 1, Sairee, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

