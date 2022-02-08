CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 18
฿16,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin 18
฿16,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Twin 26
฿17,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,850 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Double 26
฿17,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,850 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
Situated in the Tha Phae area, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 45 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

284/1 Thapae Road, Tambon Changmoi, Amphur Muang Chiang Mai, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Popular Filters

