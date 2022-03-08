SAMUI TEST & GO

The Siam Residence Boutique Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9
rating with
44 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
The Siam Residence Boutique Resort - Image 0
The Siam Residence Boutique Resort - Image 1
The Siam Residence Boutique Resort - Image 2
The Siam Residence Boutique Resort - Image 3
The Siam Residence Boutique Resort - Image 4
The Siam Residence Boutique Resort - Image 5
+30 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on Santi Beach in Lipa Noi, The Siam Residence Boutique Resort offers comfortable accommodation surrounded by a secluded white sand beach and tropical gardens. Perfect for guests who desire genuine relaxation, the hotel offers easy access to the city’s must-see destinations. Nathon is three kilometers away, and Nikki Beach can be reached within walking distance. Experience the well-appointed private villas at The Siam Residence Boutique Resort where a range of amenities are offered to ensure a comfortable stay. All rooms are equipped with air conditioning, a TV, and custom bathroom amenities. The interior is beautifully furnished with modern furniture and Asian décor. Wi-Fi is also available, and sightseeing trips can be arranged at the tour desk. Guests can enjoy Thai and international cuisines as well as refreshing cocktails at the beachfront restaurant. Recreational facilities also include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a flood-lit tennis court, spa, sailing, wind surfing, deep sea fishing, parasailing, waterskiing, snorkeling, and diving. Offering the very best of Thai hospitality, The Siam Residence Boutique Resort is a perfect place for unparalleled relaxation.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Siam Residence Boutique Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Siam Residence Boutique Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

19/3 Moo 3 Lipanoi, Nathon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
rating with
422 reviews
From ฿-1
The Passage Samui Villas & Resort
8.3
rating with
232 reviews
From ฿-1
MAI Samui Beach Resort & Spa
8.4
rating with
440 reviews
From ฿-1
Santiburi Koh Samui
9.1
rating with
138 reviews
From ฿-1
Khwan Beach Resort
8.7
rating with
246 reviews
From ฿-1
Avani+ Samui Resort
8.9
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1
Mantra Samui Resort
8.6
rating with
1513 reviews
From ฿-1
The Beach Samui
9.1
rating with
36 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU