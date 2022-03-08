The Siam Residence Boutique Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Located on Santi Beach in Lipa Noi, The Siam Residence Boutique Resort offers comfortable accommodation surrounded by a secluded white sand beach and tropical gardens. Perfect for guests who desire genuine relaxation, the hotel offers easy access to the city’s must-see destinations. Nathon is three kilometers away, and Nikki Beach can be reached within walking distance. Experience the well-appointed private villas at The Siam Residence Boutique Resort where a range of amenities are offered to ensure a comfortable stay. All rooms are equipped with air conditioning, a TV, and custom bathroom amenities. The interior is beautifully furnished with modern furniture and Asian décor. Wi-Fi is also available, and sightseeing trips can be arranged at the tour desk. Guests can enjoy Thai and international cuisines as well as refreshing cocktails at the beachfront restaurant. Recreational facilities also include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a flood-lit tennis court, spa, sailing, wind surfing, deep sea fishing, parasailing, waterskiing, snorkeling, and diving. Offering the very best of Thai hospitality, The Siam Residence Boutique Resort is a perfect place for unparalleled relaxation.