The Sea Koh Samui Beachfront Resort & Spa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in the lovely area of Bang Por, The Sea Koh Samui Boutique Resort & Residences enjoys a commanding position in the beaches, sightseeing, romance hub of Samui. Set 10. Km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. For those of you who want to venture out, Lomprayah High Speed Ferries, Santiburi Golf Resort, Maenam Beach are just some of the attractions available to visitors. The Sea Koh Samui Boutique Resort & Residences also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Samui. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, postal service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror to please the most discerning guest. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as canoe, watersports equipment rentals, hot tub, private beach, fitness center. Whatever your reason for visiting Samui, the The Sea Koh Samui Boutique Resort & Residences is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.