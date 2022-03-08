The Rubber Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
8.1
rating with
332 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Live at Loft Resort. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Thalang Hospital, Wat Phra Thong, Wat Thep Krasattri. The facilities and services provided by Live at Loft Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, infirmary. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's yoga room, outdoor pool, pool (kids), table tennis, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Live at Loft Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

Address / Map

359/16 Moo 1,T. Thep Krasattri,Talang, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

