The Royal P Hotel Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Phuket, look no further than The Royal P Hotel Phuket. Set 1.2 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Royal P Hotel Phuket is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. 79 rooms spread over 7 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as flat screen television, mirror, private entrance, sofa, towels can be found in selected rooms. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Phuket, make The Royal P Hotel Phuket your home away from home.

