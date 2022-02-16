The Riverie by Katathani (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of City Center, The Riverie by Katathani is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Rai. The property lies 1.5 KM from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Riverie by Katathani is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Step into one of 271 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding complimentary tea, closet, towels, clothes rack, slippers. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including yoga room, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa. The Riverie by Katathani is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Chiang Rai.