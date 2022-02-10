The Retreat Khaolak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Situated in the Pakarang area, The Retreat Khaolak Resort is the perfect place to experience Khao Lak and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Khao Lak property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include closet, towels, clothes rack, slippers, additional toilet to help guests recharge after a long day. Recreational facilities available at the property include snorkeling, outdoor pool, garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make The Retreat Khaolak Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Khao Lak.