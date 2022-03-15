Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
The Racha is set on Batok Beach on Racha Yai Island, 12 miles south of Phuket. The hotel is recognized as a leader of environmentally sustainable tourism and offers 85 well-appointed villas with private terraces. Dining options at The Racha Hotel include the Earth Cafe with an outdoor terrace area, the Fire Grill restaurant for daytime pizza and pasta on the terrace, and fine dining at night. There's also the Ice Bar for drinks and the Sunset Beach Restaurant that serves fresh barbequed seafood and steaks right by the shores of the Andaman Sea. Guests can indulge themselves at the Anumba Spa Treatment, meditate at the Meditation Lane, or exercise at the Balance Fitness gym. The Racha's hospitality and state-of-the-art facilities ensure that all guests will have an enjoyable stay.