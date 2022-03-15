PHUKET TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Racha is set on Batok Beach on Racha Yai Island, 12 miles south of Phuket. The hotel is recognized as a leader of environmentally sustainable tourism and offers 85 well-appointed villas with private terraces. Dining options at The Racha Hotel include the Earth Cafe with an outdoor terrace area, the Fire Grill restaurant for daytime pizza and pasta on the terrace, and fine dining at night. There's also the Ice Bar for drinks and the Sunset Beach Restaurant that serves fresh barbequed seafood and steaks right by the shores of the Andaman Sea. Guests can indulge themselves at the Anumba Spa Treatment, meditate at the Meditation Lane, or exercise at the Balance Fitness gym. The Racha's hospitality and state-of-the-art facilities ensure that all guests will have an enjoyable stay.

Amenities / Features

  • Complimentary Wi-Fi
  • 40'' LCD TV with Satellite Feed
  • DVD unit
  • In-Villa Movie Library
  • In-Villa Safe
  • Mini-bar
  • Espresso Machine / Tea facilities
  • Hairdryer
  • Outdoor rain shower
  • Individual air-conditioning
  • IDD telephone
Address / Map

42/12-13 Moo 5, Rawai Muang, Racha Island, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

