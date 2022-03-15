BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9
rating with
4658 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 0
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 1
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 2
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 3
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 4
The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Image 5
+31 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Bangkok, look no further than The Quarter Ladprao by UHG. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Quarter Ladprao by UHG ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Guests can choose from 194 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make The Quarter Ladprao by UHG the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Quarter Ladprao by UHG, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Quarter Ladprao by UHG
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

80 Soi Ladprao 4 Ladprao Road Chomphon Chatujak Bangkok 10900, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

Partner Hotels

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
rating with
487 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
rating with
730 reviews
From ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
rating with
75 reviews
From ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
rating with
1116 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
rating with
2454 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
rating with
57 reviews
From ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
rating with
506 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU