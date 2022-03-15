The Quarter Ladprao by UHG - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Bangkok, look no further than The Quarter Ladprao by UHG. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Quarter Ladprao by UHG ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Guests can choose from 194 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make The Quarter Ladprao by UHG the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.
80 Soi Ladprao 4 Ladprao Road Chomphon Chatujak Bangkok 10900, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900