Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, The Phu Beach Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Krabi. With its location just 2 km from the city center and 25 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Phu Beach Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. 52 rooms spread over 2 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers, towels can be found in selected rooms. The hotel's outdoor pool, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. The Phu Beach Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Krabi.