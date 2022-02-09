PHUKET TEST & GO

The Park Surin Serviced Apartments - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
367 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Park Surin Serviced Apartments in a prioritized manner, and The Park Surin Serviced Apartments will directly collect payment from you.

The Park Surin Serviced Apartments is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Boasting utmost privacy coupled with an idyllic position mere moments from the emerald blue waters, The Park Surin Serviced Apartments is truly peaceful with its nature-inspired surroundings and sweeping views of the mountain and sea. Breaking out from monotonous rooms, guests won’t mind calling this place their home away from home with its separate bedrooms, spacious living rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen which goes a long way for those with children. Along with its cozy accommodation, there is a lot of temptation sitting right at your doorstep. Enjoy the numerous water sports on offer, go island hopping, or amuse yourself with some of the many shows this town is known for including Phuket Fantasea Show. For those in town for the first time, the tour desk on-site can help you plan your holiday so you make the most of your time in this much to do island.

Address / Map

128 Srisonthorn Road, Hat Surin Soi 8, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

