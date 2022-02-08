BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
rating with
247 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Well-positioned in Bang Kapi, The Pantip Hotel Ladprao is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Pantip Hotel Ladprao is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, convenience store, taxi service. 212 rooms spread over 17 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, slippers can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make The Pantip Hotel Ladprao your home away from home.

Address / Map

3191/1-428,127 Ladprao Road, Klongchan, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

