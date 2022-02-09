PHUKET TEST & GO

The Palms Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.2
rating with
209 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Palms Residence is located in the Phuket Town area of Phuket. Set 2 km from the excitement of the city, this 2-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. For those of you who want to venture out, Index Living Mall Phuket, Phuket Shopping Center, Consulate General of France are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At The Palms Residence, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, laundry service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Step into one of 37 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at The Palms Residence.

Address / Map

6/5 Moo 1,Tambol Kathu, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

