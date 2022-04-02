PHUKET TEST & GO

THE NATURE PHUKET - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
513 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Phuket, look no further than THE NATURE PHUKET. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by THE NATURE PHUKET ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as water park, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Enjoy a great location and services to match at THE NATURE PHUKET.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at THE NATURE PHUKET, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

322 Prabaramee Road, North Patong Beach, Kathu,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

