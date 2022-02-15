PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Monttra Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8
rating with
542 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2015, The Monttra Pattaya is a distinct addition to Pattaya and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Monttra Pattaya is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fax machine, and photocopying.

Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find complimentary tea, towels, scale, complimentary instant coffee, and television LCD/plasma screen. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage, and garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the The Monttra Pattaya.

If you were a guest at The Monttra Pattaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

398 Moo 12, Rachawaroon road, Nongprue, Banglamung,, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

