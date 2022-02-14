The Malika Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Built in 2016, The Malika Hotel is a distinct addition to Phuket and a smart choice for travelers. Only 36 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Malika Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, car park. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, towels. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Malika Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.