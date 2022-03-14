PHUKET TEST & GO

The Lokal Hotel Phuket (Former K-hotel) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
7 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
The Lokal Hotel Phuket (Former K-hotel) - Image 0
The Lokal Hotel Phuket (Former K-hotel) - Image 1
The Lokal Hotel Phuket (Former K-hotel) - Image 2
The Lokal Hotel Phuket (Former K-hotel) - Image 3
The Lokal Hotel Phuket (Former K-hotel) - Image 4
The Lokal Hotel Phuket (Former K-hotel) - Image 5
+16 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Address / Map

180 Rat-U-Thai 200 Pee Road, Patong, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

