The Lilly Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Chiang Mai Airport, The Lilly Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Lilly Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, air conditioning, desk. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Lilly Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.