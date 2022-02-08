The Lilly Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

8.2
rating with
217 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Chiang Mai Airport, The Lilly Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Lilly Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, air conditioning, desk. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Lilly Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.

Address / Map

223 หมู่ 5 ถนน สมโภชเชียงใหม่ 700 ปี, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

