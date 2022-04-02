Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Built in 2017, The Lake Chalong Resort is a distinct addition to Phuket and a smart choice for travelers. Set 10 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Lake Chalong Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 17 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, cleaning products, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, complimentary instant coffee. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, The Lake Chalong Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.
888/7 Moo 6, Soi Chaofa 14, Chalong, Muang, Phuket, Thailand., Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130