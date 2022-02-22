CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
rating with
271 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+29 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the nature, sports, sightseeing area of Chiang Mai city, Kannas Serviced Apartment provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 2.4 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Kannas Serviced Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include closet, cleaning products, complimentary tea, dressing room, towels to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the golf course (within 3 km). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make Kannas Serviced Apartment your home away from home.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

308 Moo 3 Tumbon Changpuak A.Muang Chiang Mai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
rating with
381 reviews
From ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
rating with
65 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
rating with
20 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU