The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Well-placed in the nature, sports, sightseeing area of Chiang Mai city, Kannas Serviced Apartment provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 2.4 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Kannas Serviced Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include closet, cleaning products, complimentary tea, dressing room, towels to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the golf course (within 3 km). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make Kannas Serviced Apartment your home away from home.