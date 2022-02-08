The Hotspring Beach Resort & Spa - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This resort boast 75 guestrooms decorated with traditional Thai silk and furnishings and is surrounded by landscaped gardens and hot spring pools. The Hotspring Beach Resort & Spa is only a 25-minute drive from the Phuket International airport. The 5-star resort is also north of the Sarasin Bridge and near the small village of Kok Kloy and Bodarn Beach. Guests can pamper themselves at one of the four spa pavilions which are surrounded by beautiful gardens and lotus ponds and have hot spring pools to revitalize the skin. The on-site restaurant serves a delicious variety of both traditional Thai and Western cuisine. Please enter your dates on our secure online booking form to make a reservation at The Hotspring Beach Resort & Spa.

