The Gallery Hotel Naiharn - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Conveniently located in Phuket, The Gallery Hotel Naiharn is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace are readily available for the convenience of each guest. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, scale, slippers, additional toilet to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Gallery Hotel Naiharn is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Phuket.